aelf Enables Payment of Transaction Fees Using Multiple Tokens

Over 90 teams of innovators from more than 20 countries submitted innovative data-driven solutions to improve mobility and city planning in Kuala Lumpur

Selected semi-finalists include teams from Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States and will receive up to $5,000 grant each to develop Proofs of Concept of their solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14 August 2020 – Sixteen cutting-edge solution ideas were unveiled as semi-finalists for the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH). The Toyota Mobility foundation (TMF) launched CATCH in February 2020 with a global call for dynamic, intelligent and data-driven solutions to address mobility and city planning challenges in Kuala Lumpur.

During the application period which ended 30th June 2020, more than 90 global teams submitted their innovative, deep tech ideas to reimagine city planning through the effective usage of data. After careful consideration, TMF has identified the following sixteen teams as semi-finalists, best suited to CATCH’s problem statement and the five assessment criteria of creativity, desirability, feasibility, sustainability and technicality. These teams will be asked to further develop their ideas into proofs of concept (POC) and at this stage will each receive a grant of up to $5,000 for financial support. Furthermore, they will have access to datasets from public and private agency partners to CATCH which will help them identify daily mobility challenges in Kuala Lumpur.

Pras Ganesh, Program Director of TMF commented: “We are thrilled to announce 16 world-class ideas that represent the data-driven future of sustainable and efficient city planning and mobility. We look forward to working with these semi-finalists to advance their ideas towards realistic and beneficial proofs of concept.”

The sixteen semi-finalists are as follows:

Company Name Country Solution Description ARS T&TT India / The Netherlands Traffic data warehousing solution using machine learning technology enabling inclusive transport network management for all Asia Mobiliti Malaysia On-demand microtransit & mobility analytics for first-mile/last-mile connectivity GeoSpock UK Unique analytics database technology enabling smart city data fusion to power advanced multimodal transport optimization Hayden AI Technologies USA Artificial Intelligence powered mobile data collection platform for enhancing safety and efficiency in Smarter Cities iLocator Germany Infrastructure data acquisition from 3rd party data and sensors for machine learning and AI-based analytics KERB Malaysia Peer-to-peer (P2P) parking marketplace and B2B “contactless” + “mobile-first” parking management platform Liftango Australia Demand-responsive scheduling and routing optimization for urban and regional transit Milênio Bus Brazil Real time ridership analytics for efficient public transport operations Mytraffic Malaysia Smart city platform with traffic signal optimization utilizing live video stream Numina USA Multimodal traffic flow measurement and analytics, using privacy-first computer vision Parkit Malaysia Peer-to-peer (P2P) parking sharing platform Rapid Flow Technologies, Inc. USA AI-based traffic signal optimization with two-way communication with vehicles and pedestrians RUNWITHIT Synthetics Canada Live, geospatial, AI-based synthetic data modelling for mobility, electrification and human movement Sensagrate USA AI-based real-time computer vision and analytics for traffic optimization and safety Spot Parking Australia Digital mapping technology for curbside rules and parking finder algorithm for improved urban mobility UNL Singapore A smart addressing platform for navigation and location-based services

Conceptualizing Data-Driven Innovations to Reality

TMF will continue to work together with strategic partners including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and its data partners to support the semi-finalists to enhance their ideas until the selection of finalists in October, through financial grant support, mobility data, and mentorship provided by experts and judges supporting this program.

Through CATCH, TMF hopes to unlock human-centric, data-driven innovations to further ‘Mobility for All’ for residents of Kuala Lumpur.

