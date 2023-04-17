Lenovo Expands Portfolio of Smart Collaboration Solutions With New Standalone ThinkSmart View Plus
- ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display allows users to better collaborate in multiple scenarios with a dedicated unified video communications solution.
- New Lenovo IP Controller is an AV over-IP display with HDMI capture that features easy-to-use Ethernet connectivity (CAT5e) with PoE.
- ThinkSmart One, the world’s first Windows-based collaboration bar, is now available in select markets worldwide.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 – Lenovo™ announced today the all new ThinkSmart™ View Plus running Microsoft Teams display[i], a standalone collaboration display with premium audio, video, and whiteboarding features. The smart collaboration solution is purpose built for hot desking, phone booths, executive desks and home office use cases. Also joining the portfolio of smart collaboration solutions are the newly announced Lenovo IP Controller for collaboration spaces and the newly available ThinkSmart One.