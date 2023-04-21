CPA Australia: Mainland China small businesses predicted to recover steadily

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 24 September 2020 – Committed to fostering
sustainable development and making Hong Kong a more liveable city, Chinachem Group (the Group) has
introduced Enertainer, a battery storage system, to improve the environment of
its construction sites and surrounding areas. The Group is the first real
estate developer in Hong Kong to make use of the Enertainer system which
replaces traditional diesel generators, thereby enabling developers to promote
the use of clean energy on construction sites and fully implement the concept
of green building.
Donald
Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group (Left) and Brandon
Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy. (Right)
Chinachem
Group first to introduce “Enertainer” to promote clean energy use on
construction sites.
Enertainer is the first purpose-built construction energy storage
system in the world. It has been developed by Ampd Energy, an incubatee of Hong
Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). Compared with diesel
generators, Enertainer is smaller in size, nearly silent, will not emit dark smoke
from burning diesel, and can reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% or up to 200
tonnes per year. It can effectively lessen the air pollution — the equivalent to
removing 200 to 400 passenger cars from the
road, noise and fire risk caused by diesel generators on construction sites.
Donald Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group
said, “Chinachem Group attaches great importance to sustainable
development and is dedicated to incorporating the concept of sustainable development
into its core businesses, creating positive value for people, the community and
the environment as it shapes the city. As the first real estate developer in
Hong Kong to introduce Enertainer, we hope to promote clean energy and the sustainable
development of Hong Kong, while also supporting start-ups in their innovation
and technology development. Enertainer has been applied first on the Anderson
Road project site and will be extended to our other development projects.”
Brandon Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy said, “When we learnt of
Chinachem’s Triple Bottom Line of people, prosperity and profit, we knew we had
a natural partner. Ampd is driven entirely by our vision of an emission free
future for construction and to do this at scale, we know we need to make
products that are better in every way and that deliver tangible results for our
customers. We are very excited to be working with Chinachem, as the first
developer in Hong Kong to adopt this technology and look forward to continue
contributing toward Chinachem’s Triple Bottom Line on future projects.”
Chinachem Group
Chinachem Group is a leading property
developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back to the
1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial properties,
and own and manage hotels.
We uphold integrity, accountability,
teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our
operations and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to
our communities.
We are forward thinking in embracing
new ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as
we forge ahead into our next century of success.
Ampd Energy
Ampd Energy is driven by the vision of an emission-free
future for construction. Ampd’s Enertainer is the first purpose-built
construction energy storage system in the world, and is the first in a line of
technologies that will deliver on our vision. Currently being deployed across a
number of high-profile projects in Hong Kong, the Enertainer enables the
complete electrification of urban development and is dramatically cleaner,
quieter, safer and more efficient than traditional generators.