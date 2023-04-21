CPA Australia: Mainland China small businesses predicted to recover steadily

Published: April 21, 2023

  • New survey shows over half of small businesses expect to grow this year.
  • Over 90 per cent of small businesses in Mainland China plan to innovate.
  • Technology investments boost profits for the majority.

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 April 2023 – More than half (56 per cent) of Mainland China’s small businesses expect to grow in 2023. Meanwhile, their investments in technology and innovation will pay dividends, according to a new survey by one of the world’s largest accounting organisations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.