Zoho Workplace achieves 38% YoY Revenue Growth in APAC and 16 Million+ Users Worldwide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 April 2023 – Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its new collaboration experience, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption.