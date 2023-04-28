HDBank targets VND13.2 trillion profits for 2023, on track for sustainable growth
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) has successfully organised its 2023 annual general meeting with a high approval rating. The bank has approved a number of targets, plans and proposals, including a target of VND13.2 trillion ($562.67 million) in profit for 2023, a growth of 29 per cent on-year. After more than 30 years of development, HDBank is always committed to bringing the highest benefits to customers, partners and employees, and will continue with its spirit of “SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT – STRIVING FOR THE LEADING POSITION“.