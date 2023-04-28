Preface’s AI Coffee is Back! Making the Debut of ChatGPT Coffee in Hong Kong

Experience the power of AI at our Generative AI Exhibition in Causeway Bay Flagship
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – Preface unveils the latest brand campaign in 2023: “The Power of Prompting” (學問 就是學問) – In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), learning begins with questioning. The campaign underscores the importance of questioning as a key skill in the pursuit of knowledge and encourages individuals to develop their questioning skills to enhance their learning experience. Preface has always been committed to integrating technology into daily life. Following the launch of Hong Kong’s first coffee blended with AI & big data in 2020, we have advanced further in 2023 with the highly anticipated debut of Hong Kong’s first cup of ChatGPT-generated coffee!