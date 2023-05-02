Oryon Networks empowers new Singapore SMEs with free SG domain registration and web hosting

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – Oryon Networks (‘Oryon’), the top Singapore web hosting provider, has announced an exciting new initiative to help newly incorporated businesses establish a strong online presence. For a limited time, the company is offering free domain name registration for a .sg or .com.sg extension for one year. In addition, Oryon will provide free website hosting for one domain name and email hosting for up to 10 users for three months.





In today’s digital age, having a professional online presence is essential for businesses looking to succeed. With Oryon’s exclusive offer, new companies can establish a robust online presence for free and connect with their customers in new and innovative ways.





“We’re thrilled to help Singapore SMEs bridge the gap between ideas and implementation and establish a professional online presence,” said Ryan Chua, Director of Oryon. “Our free domain registration and web hosting offer enables new businesses to leverage digital technologies and build stronger capabilities to seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.”





This offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast! Eligible new companies can take advantage of Oryon’s free domain registration and web hosting offer by activating their domain name within 90 days of successful registration with ACRA.





To learn more about Oryon’s free SG domain registration and web hosting initiative for newly incorporated companies, please visit https://start.on.sg/





Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a newly incorporated business

Must register for a .sg or .com.sg domain name extension

Must activate the domain name within 90 days of successful registration with ACRA.





As the leading provider of web hosting in Singapore, Oryon is committed to digital empowerment and making it easier for newly started local SMEs to succeed. By offering free domain registration and web hosting to new businesses, Oryon Networks aims to help SMEs leverage digital technologies and build stronger capabilities to seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.





Hashtag: #DomainRegistration #SGDomain #WebHosting #Oryon