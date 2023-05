World Mode Holdings Asia Pacific delivers even more robust and dynamic solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – Japanese retail solutions provider World Mode Holdings (WMH) Group has set up an Asia Pacific (APAC) arm as part of an accelerated expansion plan across the globe. With the APAC arm mirroring capabilities of its Japanese parent, WMH is now in a significantly stronger position to serve up integrated retail solutions in the region.