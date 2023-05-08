OPPO Launches 2023 Inspiration Challenge, Investing USD $440,000 to Call for Innovative Technical Solutions
- Through OPPO Inspiration Challenge, OPPO Research Institute will partner with Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services, and LinkedIn to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide to bring innovative solutions to life.
- In line with OPPO’s mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’, 2023 Inspiration Challenge is calling for proposals in the two categories of ‘Inspiration for People’ and ‘Inspiration for the Planet’.
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – OPPO Research Institute, together with global partners Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn, announced the launch of 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge on the World Smile Day. Based on the brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead”, OPPO and its global technology ecosystem partners aim to bring new and innovative solutions to life by providing funding, support and partnership opportunities. By working together, OPPO hopes these innovations can create a positive impact, and encourage greater awareness of the issues that affect global communities.