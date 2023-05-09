BingX lists new trading pair CHEEMS on its trading platform





Cheems Inu , a newly established token in 2023, aims to gather a group of supporters who have been through various events in the crypto market, such as rug projects and market dumps. Cheems has a token supply of 690,690,690,690,690 with a 100% airdrop as a token distribution mechanism. The team behind this token has pledged to give up permission to control the contract, have absolutely no income from the launch of the token and no team reserves, dedicating the token 100% to the market.

BingX is recognized for its easy to use platform, competitive fees, and extensive variety of trading pairs. The exchange is constantly broadening its range of offerings, with an emphasis on providing its users access to the most in-demand and promising cryptocurrencies.





With its rapidly increasing number of trading pairs, BingX is drawing in both seasoned traders and individuals new to the cryptocurrency market. The exchange consistently improves and updates its platform with new features and expands its community to provide an enhanced social trading experience.