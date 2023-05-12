DFS unveils House of Jewels at Shoppes at Four Seasons, Macau

Curated concept store featuring seven exclusive jewelry brands with DFS in Macau

(L to R) Maggie Wong, Director Watches and Jewelry; James Guntrip, VP Store Operations Macau; Charles-Henry Chenard, SVP Watches and Jewelry; Johan Pretorius, MD Macau; Renee Chisolm, VP Store Operations Macau; Long Lai GM Macau

MACAU – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – DFS Group (DFS), the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, unveiled a new narrative for its discerning luxury lovers at T Galleria by DFS, Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons with the launch of their first ever House of Jewels. This marks the debut of an all-new concept store which invites customers to discover a world of timeless luxury with a curated selection of some of the most esteemed European jewelers in Macau.Spanning over 2,500 square feet, the impeccably designed House of Jewels is the first multi-brand jewelry concept to be introduced by the luxury retailer. The agile, semi-open and modular space that features soft, blush tones and elegant, sleek lines invites a new generation of jewelry lovers to explore a curation that brings a taste of France, Italy and the United Kingdom to DFS’ refined rolodex of jewelry brands. Nine new jewelry brands, seven of which are exclusive to DFS in Macau: Damiani, Dinh Van, Fred, Garrard, Ginette NY, Persée Paris, RedLine, Stephen Webster and Vanrycke, alongside the Experience Bar and a VIP room that caters to the tastes of the modern-day globetrotter, can be found at the heart of Shoppes at Four Seasons, Macau.With a glass of chilled champagne in hand, guests were swept into a whirlwind of contemporary design and European flair as they explored the salon-like House of Jewels that debuted in Macau on May 5. A slew of activations enticed guests to place a finishing touch on their purchases in addition to customized gift wrapping.Johan Pretorius, Managing Director Macau, DFS Group said: “The unveiling of the House of Jewels marks the beginning of a new era – where we honor the desires of our discerning clients by providing a memorable experience that is highly curated and immersive and showcases exclusive offerings. This, married with our personalized customer service approach, showcases our readiness as a luxury retailer to welcome a new wave of modern globetrotters to be delighted at our stores.”Charles-Henry Chenard, Senior Vice President Watches and Jewelry, DFS Group said: “Through decades of history cultivated alongside some of the world’s most coveted luxury watches and jewelry brands, DFS has long been lauded for its unparalleled line-up and authority in both categories. We have evolved alongside our seasoned shoppers – as well as their next generation of taste makers – and have answered their needs by developing concepts such as House of Jewels which features a curated selection of fine jewelry, from precious color stones and diamond engagement rings to collectible pieces. We look forward to welcoming clients to this exclusive new selection and bespoke experience.”Hashtag: #DFS #luxury #HouseofJewels

