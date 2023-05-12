Fosun Participates in the 3rd BEYOND Expo to Deepen Biotechnology Innovation and Global Development
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – On 10 May, themed on “Technology Redefined”, the 3rd BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo – also known as BEYOND Expo 2023 kicked off at the Venetian Macau Convention and Exhibition Center. This year is the third consecutive year that Fosun has participated in the Expo with the latest innovative achievements of Fosun Pharma and ecosystem enterprises in the Health segment, fully showcasing the latest R&D achievements under the strategy of “innovation-driven” and “global operation”.