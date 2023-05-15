Protect Children’s Vision: Join the Movement for Universal Eye Screening
Launch of board book will enable parents and teachers to detect vision problems in children
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 May 2023 – With the increasing usage of digital devices at young ages, it is estimated that one in four school-aged children has vision problems. The number of children with myopia and other vision problems is expected to rise. Unfortunately, many children with vision problems are not aware of their condition, leading to poor development and learning.
