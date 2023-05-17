SpeakIn’s arrival in Malaysia to enrich the country’s professional learning
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital learning platform for professionals, announced scaling its international presence by opening an office in Kuala Lumpur. The Singapore-headquartered company’s presence will help Malaysian professionals take advantage of 1:1 coaching and group learnings sessions from top global experts including CxOs, academicians, politicians and thought leaders to upskill in leadership, innovation, digital transformation and more.