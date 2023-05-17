SpeakIn’s arrival in Malaysia to enrich the country’s professional learning

Published: May 17, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital learning platform for professionals, announced scaling its international presence by opening an office in Kuala Lumpur. The Singapore-headquartered company’s presence will help Malaysian professionals take advantage of 1:1 coaching and group learnings sessions from top global experts including CxOs, academicians, politicians and thought leaders to upskill in leadership, innovation, digital transformation and more.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.