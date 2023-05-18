RGE, the first foreign enterprise in China to secure a sustainability-linked syndicated loan

Published: May 18, 2023

  • The RMB 1 billion SLL also represents the first in the Chinese pulp and paper industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 May 2023 – Royal Golden Eagle (“RGE”), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies, has announced that its member company Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. (“Asia Symbol“) – a world leading producer of pulp and paper – has signed a first-of-its-kind sustainability-linked loan (“SLL“) of RMB 1 billion with a consortium of several Chinese banks. Led by the Agricultural Bank of China, the consortium includes the Export-Import Bank of China, Bank of Communications and China Merchants Bank.

