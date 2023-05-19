Mahsuri Food Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for a New Sauce and Condiment Plant in Malaysia

Published: May 19, 2023

Providing high-quality Halal-certified sauce products to ASEAN region and beyond

SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 MAY 2023 – Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. (“Mahsuri”), the manufacturer of Halal-certified products for the ASEAN region will fully operate a new manufacturing plant located in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan in early 2025 to expand its business locally and abroad.

