Mahsuri Food Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for a New Sauce and Condiment Plant in Malaysia
Providing high-quality Halal-certified sauce products to ASEAN region and beyond
SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 MAY 2023 – Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. (“Mahsuri”), the manufacturer of Halal-certified products for the ASEAN region will fully operate a new manufacturing plant located in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan in early 2025 to expand its business locally and abroad.
