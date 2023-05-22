1,389 nominations for the third season of the Vinfuture Prize

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 –The 2023 VinFuture Prize’s nominations come from respected scientists and organizations from 90 countries and territories across six continents. Leading in the number of nominators are scientists from the Americas with 30.3%, followed by Asia (28.6%), Africa (9.5%), and Oceania (6.8%). Europe has shown impressive growth, with 24.8% of the nominating partners – 1.5 times higher than last year.This year’s nominating partners are from renowned universities and research institutes such as Harvard (USA), Stanford (USA), University of California (USA), Johns Hopkins (USA), Max Planck (Germany), Cambridge (UK), Oxford (UK), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), the University of Tokyo (Japan), Yonsei University (South Korea), and Monash University (Australia)…The 2023 VinFuture Prize’s nominations continue to encompass a wide range of critical disciplines, including health and wellness, energy, environment, agriculture, climate change, and multidisciplinary artificial intelligence (AI) applications. All the nominated projects show significant development potential and stand to improve the lives of millions of people.Dr. Thai-Ha Le, Managing Director of the VinFuture Prize commented:Aligning with the aim of “Science for humanity”, the nominations for the 2023 VinFuture Prize fulfill the requirement of demonstrating the positive influence they have brought, or their potential to bring about significant improvements to people’s lives. Additionally, there are numerous nominees in cutting-edge disciplines such as quantum computing, models for managing material qualities, inventions to serve people with impairments, neurological disorders like cancer, new forms of energy, high-tech products, more affordable materials, and others.The 2023 VinFuture pre-screening round takes place from June 1st to September 16th and aims to enable the Committee to meticulously evaluate the most impactful and award-worthy nominations to proceed to the final round. To ensure scientific integrity, fairness, and transparency, the 12-member Pre-Screening Committee will assess the nominations according to a rigorous evaluation process based on the highest international standards and core criteria. These criteria include the degree of scientific or technological advancement, the level of impact on people’s lives, as well as the project’s scale and sustainability.Hashtag: #Vinfuture #Vingroup

About the VinFuture Prize:

The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation’s core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.



The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.



In pursuit of its mission, the Foundation undertakes various activities. These include engaging in strategic grantmaking initiatives, fostering intellectual connections, and collaborating in the advancement of science and technology.



