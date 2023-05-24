A Specially Curated Wellness Experience With Malaysia Healthcare’s Premium Wellness Package

Enhance your wellbeing with a wide spectrum of health screening options offered to healthcare travellers to Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – Rich in heritage, culture and cosmopolitan chic, Malaysia is renowned for its amazing attractions, from colonial architecture to sleek, contemporary built environments; from fabulous flavours to beautiful natural escapes including acclaimed beaches, majestic peaks and millions-of-years-old rainforests. It is therefore no surprise that the country is a favoured tourist destination.According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), the country is looking forward to an influx of 16.1 million foreign travellers in 2023 [1] as recovery in the tourism sector continues. As the country welcomes tourists to enjoy its beauty firsthand, Malaysia Healthcare is also excited to invite them to experience the myriad of world-class health screening offerings here via its Premium Wellness programme.With Malaysia’s healthcare landscape transitioning to encompass preventive health and wellbeing, Malaysia Healthcare recently introduced the first-of-its-kind Premium Wellness programme as a step towards making preventative health and wellness a top priority. The initiative, a result of collaboration with prestigious hospitals and hotels, combines thorough health screening options with opulent accommodations in a handy package for healthcare travellers. In addition to comprehensive health screening offerings, there are also options for add-ons for dental and cosmetic procedures, as well as focused screenings and treatments for diseases such as Hepatitis C, cancer and heart-related disease.The programme is a cornerstone of the nation’s initiatives to empower the world’s population by encouraging better lives through improved health screening options. This is consistent with the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations [2] , which is to safeguard healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages.With the Premium Wellness packages, healthcare travellers have an abundance of alternatives when it comes to choosing top-notch accommodations that best suit their preferences, needs and comfort, as well as a variety of health screening options that may be individualised to patients’ age, gender and existing health issues. Furthermore, there is virtually no waiting time needed, thus allowing them to plan their vacation accordingly and get their health check completed swiftly and effectively, after which they are free to enjoy specially curated leisure tours or indulge in relaxing spa and yoga retreats.​​Malaysia’s private healthcare facilities are closely monitored and regulated by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, as well as accredited by internationally recognised bodies, such as Malaysia Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), Joint Commission International (JCI) and other agencies under the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua). As such, healthcare travellers who choose Malaysia can have peace of mind knowing that they are receiving true care at all times.Malaysia Healthcare is committed to providing a safe and trusted healthcare experience to all healthcare travellers right from the start. Among others, there is a dedicated Call Centre and Concierge & Lounge service for healthcare travellers available at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) and Penang International Airport (PIA). With early notification, healthcare travellers can also be greeted upon arrival at the airport and escorted through fast-track immigration clearance via a dedicated immigration lane for healthcare travellers with assistance from the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).Hashtag: #MalaysiaHealthcare

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.



