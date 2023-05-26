O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. (O&P QUALITY TRADE CO., LTD.), a renowned manufacturer and distributor of dietary supplements for hair health care, has signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University. The collaboration aims to fuel innovation in nutrition and jointly develop the “Complete Nutrition Drink with Fine Texture in Powder Form,” providing consumers with superior health choices.