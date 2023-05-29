s/ash, New 5G Mobile Service and Lifestyle Brand debut

The high-quality 5G network is tailored to enable young people to share their daily lives, pursue their dreams, and showcase their unique attitude.
HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 29 May 2023 – s/ash, a new Hong Kong-born 5G telecom brand dedicated to help the Generation Z connecting with the world, officially debuts today. Offering flexible 5G service plans and multiple exclusive benefits, s/ash has been brought to life with a vision to enable young people to share their daily lives, pursue their dreams, and live their lives with their unique attitude.