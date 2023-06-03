Enjoy a Healthier and More Comfortable Summer with TCL Air Conditioners

Special promotions set to launch live on Lazada E-Commerce Platform and nationwide retail shops

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 3 June 2023 – TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, unveiled its latest multi-category products for the Asia Pacific market at an exclusive and impressive launch event in Bangkok on 25th of May 2023, reinforcing its position in elevating home experiences and inspiring consumers to live more fulfilled lives.Of all the TCL smart home appliances unveiled during the launch event, air conditioners are the most pivotal to ensuring comfortable and clean living conditions for consumers living in hot climates. Air conditioners have evolved from machines tasked with just accurate temperature control to sophisticated devices, able to create comfortable atmospheric conditions, with smart functionality and added health benefits. TCL has been offering air conditioning products every step of the way, which has forged TCL’s all-round AC line up.“We are proud to play a part in helping our customers in Thailand relax when they come home from hot summer days working outside, allowing them to return to a cool and comfortable living space” TCL Thailand Presenter Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak said. TCL’s market research has discovered that, asides from basic functions such as cooling and heating, when considering air conditioning units consumers are naturally concerned about the levels of air quality and creating a healthier, more comfortable environment in the home. Considering global warming effects as temperatures continue to rise, smarter, healthier and more eco-friendly ACs will become even more necessary to combat the effects of climate change.TCL’s dedicated R&D team has been committed to designing innovative air conditioner technologies, which integrate both comfort and health benefits. From Elite Series and T-Pro Series to FreshIN Series, TCL demonstrates the path of AC evolution from simple accurate temperature control to air quality management.The TCL T-Pro Series AC incorporates a wide range of powerful functions aimed at maintaining the harmonious balance of a cool, clean and pleasant living space. TCL Gentle Breeze technology for T-Pro Series AC solves the pain points of consumers who dislike harsh cold wind.From the perspective of comfort matched by health, TCL has introduced the TCL FreshIN Series, with a new upgrade set to be available soon in Asia-Pacific. With the latest upgrade, the FreshIN+ will feature a “breathing functionality” which not only allows the AC to inhale fresh air but also exhale indoor dirty air, ensuring the atmosphere condition is kept fresh and comfortable. The latest upgrade will also be more intuitive and intelligent with a built-in sensor which detects TVOC in the air which initiates the breathing mode. Results are displayed in real time on the dashboard, on top of the already powerful fresh air functionalities.TCL is set to launch a promotion for its air conditioner line with the Healthy and Comfortable Living Festival which will be available via eCommerce platform Lazada to all nationwide retail shops. TCL’s FreshIN Series, T-Pro Series, Elite Series and many other TCL air conditioners will all be available and easily purchased on Lazada Thailand from 6of June to 8of June with the “Super WOW” sale at maximum 35% off.What’s more, customers are welcome to walk into offline shops across Thailand, including LotusThai Watsadu，Powerbuy，Homepro，Big C，The Mall，Makro, Siam Chai and more, to purchase TCL air conditioners. Customers can experience discounts of 40% pus free installation and free cover pipe, 0 interest rate installment payment for 3-12 months and other bonus with discount offers (*conditions applied). During the whole month of June, the Healthy and Comfortable Living Festival will encourage local customers to consider their cooling, health and comfort needs and experience even more amazing offers among all TCL air conditioners.Hashtag: #TCL

