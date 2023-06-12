Traveloka Unveils Family Holiday Campaign With Flexible Travel Options for Stress-Free Adventures

Embark on unforgettable family vacations with Traveloka’s attractive travel deals, and its convenient and easy-to-use travel features

SINGAPORE –



Traveloka Family Holiday Campaign

From 12 June to 9 July, consumers will be able to score discounts of up to $185 – with an additional 10,000 points – for airline tickets, accommodation, and Xperience bookings on Traveloka. Families eager to jet off for a mid-year adventure can also access flexible options across the platform’s products and services. They include:



Flights – Easy Reschedule feature allows reservations to be rescheduled.



– Easy Reschedule feature allows reservations to be rescheduled. Accommodation – Pay Upon Check-In allows guests pay on check-in, which provides an added peace-of-mind with guaranteed stays, easy refunds, and easy rescheduling.



– Pay Upon Check-In allows guests pay on check-in, which provides an added peace-of-mind with guaranteed stays, easy refunds, and easy rescheduling. Xperience – Buy travel-related products and services in advance, and schedule the date of use at your own convenience.



– Buy travel-related products and services in advance, and schedule the date of use at your own convenience. Ground transportation – Easy Reschedule and refund available after booking.

These features make vacation planning a breeze for parents, alleviating the stress of navigating unforeseen changes in plans. Combined with attractive promotions, the wide selection of options catering to families’ needs sweetens the deal for those looking for travel bargains.



Iko Putera, CEO of Transport, Traveloka, said: “Traveloka recognizes that today’s consumers have different travel needs. They appreciate convenience and flexibility, which are especially helpful for young families who place their children’s comfort high on their holiday list. Our end-to-end solutions for booking flight tickets, hotels, Xperience, and transportation meet that demand, to enable a hassle-free vacation planning experience. We hope our consumers can create and realize quality family moments with us.”



As a travel platform that encourages family travel, Traveloka puts its consumers’ comfort and ease of travel planning at its core and strives to be the pillar of support for consumers to discover the world without worry.



For more details on the campaign, please visit:

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka’s comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.



Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.



