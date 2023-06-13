Leading Taiwanese Companies to Exhibit Cutting-edge Industrial and Enterprise 5G Connectivity Solutions at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023

In collaboration with the Industry Development Bureau and the Institute for Information Industry in Taiwan
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 13 June 2023 – in partnership with the Industry Development Bureau (IDB) and the Institute for Information Industry (III), Taiwan, a series of industry-leading companies will exhibit their innovative industrial and enterprise 5G connectivity solutions at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023. The exhibition will include Askey Computer Corp., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Quanta Cloud Technology, and REIGN Technology Corporation. A seminar discussing Next Generation Communication Industry Trends in Taiwan and Japan will also take place ahead of the show.