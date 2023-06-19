GLP C-REIT makes history with $260 million follow-on offering on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Offering was supported by 16 domestic institutional investors and represents an important step towards greater securitization of the China real estate sector
SHANGHAI, CHINA & SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – GLP C-REIT (SSE: 508056) has completed a landmark follow-on equity offering of RMB 1.85 billion (~$260 million) and the new shares have started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The placement was supported by 16 leading domestic institutions including asset management firms, securities companies, and insurance companies.