KLab Inc.’s Subsidiary BLOCKSMITH&Co. Announces Development of BLQS Verse and Adoption of user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” on Oasys

Published: June 28, 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as “KLab”)’s blockchain-related subsidiary, BLOCKSMITH&Co(Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter “BLOCKSMITH”) announced the development of their proprietary Layer2 blockchain called “BLQS Verse” and the adoption of user-contributed short vertical video quiz application “QAQA” as the inaugural project on the Verse.

