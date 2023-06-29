ZJLD Group Sees Robust Growth in the Sales End Promising Increase in Gross Profit Margin Expected to Drive Profitability
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – ZJLD Group Inc. (“ZJLD Group” or the “Company”, together with the Company’s subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”) (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), the fourth largest private baijiu enterprise in China that specializes in high-quality sauce-aroma, of which products are served as one of the four Chinese baijiu brands at the country’s state banquets, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully held its first annual general meeting (“AGM”) on June 28th.