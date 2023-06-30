Durian Sales Soar on Shopee Live

Published: June 30, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 Durian sellers on Shopee recorded high viewership and daily orders on Shopee Live, which contributed to over 50% of their overall sales this season. Thousands of durian lovers tuned in to each livestream between 5 and 18 June 2023.

