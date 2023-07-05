HKU Partnership for Sustainability Leadership in Business Hosts Knowledge Primer 5 cum Sustainable Value Chains Commitment and SMEs Sustainability Leadership Recognition Awards Ceremony

Industry leaders gather together to share insights on scaling up circularity through business model reinvention and innovative technologies. The industry urges government to keep pace and bolster joint efforts from large corporations and SMEs to drive disruptive changes in business ecosystems.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – The circular economy is an uprising trend across the globe, not only is it a regenerative approach to production and consumption, but it also encourages creativity and cross-sector collaboration that, in the long run, would create new jobs and make business operations more sustainable and competitive. However, this transformation requires systemic changes from enterprises and the active participation of stakeholders across different value chains.