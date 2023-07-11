SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse
DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – SleekFlow, APAC’s leading SaaS omnichannel social commerce platform backed by Tiger Global, is proud to announce the launch of its omnichannel social commerce platform in the UAE. The market expansion officially kicks off with SleekFlow joining L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by The Greenhouse, Chalhoub Group’s space for innovation and entrepreneurship.