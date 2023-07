Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review

Additions:

The structure of DAICS®



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 July 2023 – Today, IX ASIA INDEXES announced the 1Half 2023 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS“), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICSclassify digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens and a 3-tier system for each categories (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries1) Payment (110)2) Infrastructure (120)3) Financial services (130),4) Tech & Data (140) and5) Media & Entertainment (150).The sectors increased from 13 to 16.Staking (13030)Data Management (14020)Artificial Intelligence (14030)(For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3).Cardano (ADA)Industry: Payment (110)Sector: Transaction & Payment (11010)Industry: Infrastructure (120)Sector: Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract (12010)There are 5 Greens coins in this reviewThey all come from Infrastructure industryThe coverage remains unchanged with 50 coins.The market capitalization coverage (all coins): 94.63%*The % coverage of market cap of the 50th ranked coin: 0.08%Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS: 8(For more details about the industry weighting and the 8 changes, please see Appendix 4).*As of 30th June 2023 based on past 90 days market capitalisation ranking including all coins (stable coins and no exclusions due to any rules).Note:as ‘‘ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainabilityThe asset types remain unchanged at 61) Culture (205),2) Real Estate (215),3) Financials (235),4) Entertainment (255),5) Natural Resources (265), and6) Green Economy (275)The branches increased from 30 to 31.Additions:1) Gaming (25540)(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).IX ASIA INDEXES has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICSin the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. Although there has been an increase in the number of asset-backed tokens, no significant use cases with proper market policy have emerged. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guilding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html All classification changes including the relating ixCrypto industry indexes will take effect on 1 August 2023.For more details on our DAICSqualification criteria, please email daics@ix-index.com