Experience the Coca-Cola ‘Believing is Magic’ campaign at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 June 2020 -Recently,

a community service campaign led by Marvin Lau, Chief Executive Officer of LEGACY, with the theme of “Ending

the Epidemic Together” was launched in the 18 districts of Hong Kong,

donating more than 70,000 masks with 10,000 beneficiaries. Marvin Lau, CEO of LEGACY, participated in the distribution

of anti-epidemic materials, and expressed concerns to the groups who were

seriously affected by the epidemic. He said that LEGACY is based on the idea of helping

more people. Nobody is fighting alone, and LEGACY will make its own contributions.

LEGACY, under the leadership of Chief

Executive Marvin Lau, has always adhered to its social mission. As a

well-known training enterprise, it has been committed to helping trainees face

challenges in a changing society, break through their limitations, fully

explore their potentials, vitalities and creativities, and create outstanding

wonderful lives.

LEGACY has been established in Hong Kong

by Marvin Lau, a senior instructor who has been worked in potential development

for more than 20 years, and seven well-known training instructors. As an

all-round consulting center for experiential growth, it is people-oriented and

focuses on their sustainable growths. It devotes to the mission of

“arousing the consciousness, improving life quality, and creating a world

full of happiness”. It focuses on helping dreamers to achieve their

outstanding lives. It enables people to recognize their current state quos

through experiential growth training, broaden their visions, clarify their

growth directions, and constantly improve themselves in terms of bodies, spirits,

minds, and emotions, so as to achieve personal life values and success.”

Based on market demand, LEGACY has started four training centers

in Hong Kong, Taipei, Shenzhen and Beijing, which include the Taipei Training

Center established in 2001, Shenzhen Training Center established in 2003, and

Beijing Training Center established in 2007. Thanks to the rapid development of

the Internet in recent years, LEGACY has provided more online courses, prompting more Chinese to break

through their own limitations in life orientation and realize their values.

LEGACY’s highly effective trainings and

outstanding training achievements have become popular in Hong Kong, Taiwan,

Shenzhen and Beijing. It has successfully assisted tens of thousands of

trainees to significantly improve their personal growths, self-awareness, team

cooperation, organizational leaderships and professional skills. Among

them, there is no lack of outstanding leaders in major industries who are

graduates of LEGACY.

Regarding LEGACY’s competitive advantage in the

field of growth training, founder and chief executive Marvin Lau said, ” LEGACY’s remarkable training achievements

and popularities are the results of its excellent teacher team. Each of them is

an outstanding student who has benefited from LEGACY’s success and has made

achievements in society. They believe LEGACY’s corporate philosophy of

promoting oneself, achieving others and benefiting society, and are willing to

use their own experience to promote the growth of students. “Moreover, LEGACY’s courses are customized

experience learning, based on the different needs of occupation, interpersonal

relationship, finance, health, family, life goals and life direction. LEGACY’s workshops have set up core

step-by-step workshops and multi-dimensional workshops respectively, which are

dedicated to helping students to have a clearer understanding of themselves

through direct physical, emotional and spiritual participations in learning, to

change the ways of learning, to enhance comprehensive competitiveness, to find

the best states of life, and to truly realize full and successful lives.

In addition to pursuing the

promotion of personal value, LEGACY also pays great attention to the dedication of social value and

returns to the society in the process of development. Since it was founded in

2000, LEGACY has carried out the humanistic care of the enterprise with

practical actions and actively devoted itself to social public welfare

undertakings. Every year, it contributes 5% of its profits to social

welfare as a charity donation, participating in charity activities for the

elderly, children, and helping the vulnerable, etc. In the midst of the

epidemic, Marvin Lau also encouraged the enterprises affected by the epidemic.

He said, “I believe that we should always face everything optimistically,

and negativities cannot solve the problems. Now that the incident has

occurred, everyone must remain calm and optimistic. “Fortunately, the

epidemic prevention and control work has been effective, and the LEGACY Taiwan course has been steadily

progressing. Students from Shenzhen and Beijing have already taken part

in the online studies, and the Hong Kong Training Center is expected to be

opened by the end of June. LEGACY students will actively participate

in the distribution of epidemic prevention materials as volunteers and make

modest contributions in the field of social welfare.

“Although many of LEGACY’s development plans have been

temporarily suspended due to the epidemic, LEGACY will actively consolidate the

company’s business and enhance its team strength based on the long-term

development of the enterprise, and will continue to make contributions in the

charity. “Marvin Lau said. After the epidemic, LEGACY will surely help more people to improve

their self-worth and achieve outstanding growth.