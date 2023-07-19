NeezaNizam Honoured With Prestigious Industry Award, Celebrating Sales Performance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – NeezaNizam is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with the esteemed Top Transactor Award for 2022 at the PropNex Leaders & Achievers Gala, held recently in April 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. This award is in recognition of NeezaNizam’s continued achievements as a leading housing agent in Singapore and reflects the team’s dedication to excellence in the real estate industry.The Transactor Award recognises and celebrates the top 5% of PropNex’s agents in Singapore, in regards to overall sales performance. PropNex is currently the largest listed local real estate company in the country, with over 12,000 agents under it, including NeezaNizam. The gala, which is held annually, serves as a platform for Propnex to recognise the top-performing salespersons, as well as real estate agents who have demonstrated exemplary leadership.“Nothing matters without the support of family, friends and our team. More importantly, the trust given by our clients that we are worthy of being part of their property journeys that brought us to where we are today”, stated Nizam Adli, the Team Manager in PropNex Realty and part of the team behind NeezaNizam alongside Neeza Ali. “This award serves as a strong reminder to keep adding value to no matter who we serve as clients.”NeezaNizam was established with a vision to help homeowners maximise the value of their assets and properties, from new residential launches and HDB (Housing & Development Board) upgrading to resale private property transactions in the luxury market. NeezaNizam has since extended their services to become the one-stop-shop for people looking to upgrade from HDB to EC (Executive Condominium). With a combined experience of over 22 years, Nizam Adli and Neeza Ali have extensive knowledge of the local housing market and its ever-changing policies, rules, and regulations. NeezaNizam has utilised this knowledge to develop the Systematic Savings Plan, which empowers clients with generating their wealth through strategic real estate investments.NeezaNizam is committed to providing value to their clients in their real estate journeys, and this award is a testament to the company’s systemic approach to home ownership, real estate investments, and wealth management. As the company grows, NeezaNizam is looking forward to expanding their team and serving clients with understanding and empathy.For more information, please visit https://www.neezanizam.com/ Hashtag: #NeezaNizam #RealEstate

