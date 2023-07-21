Vietnam’s OCB Partners Backbase to Leapfrog Omnichannel Banking Modernization & Personalization

Top Private Vietnamese bank chooses Backbase Engagement Banking Platform for Retail Banking
HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 21 July 2023 – Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking today announced that Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) has chosen Backbase to power its omnichannel banking modernization in a signing ceremony on 20 July 2023. OCB’s goal is to create a personalized digital banking system for each customer across all channels, by fully digitizing every customer journey and touchpoint to provide seamless services via mobile applications and computer platforms. This project implementation will be led by Backbase’s partner SmartOSC.