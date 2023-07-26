TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

All Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting Passed with over 93% Support

Steinhausen, Switzerland – EQS Newswire – 26 July 2023 – Terraoil Swiss AG (“Company”), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022 was held as scheduled on July 13, 2023 at Theater Casino, Zug, Switzerland.Shareholders were provided with an update on the current activities of the Company followed by the formal meeting for the fiscal year 2022. Details of the Company’s operational and financial developments were shared with all attending.All of the business matters before the shareholders were passed by over 93% of the votes cast at the meeting. The shareholders’ resolutions can be accessed at https://terraoil.swiss/publications Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:“Once again we had tremendous support from our shareholders for the team’s efforts in driving the Company towards success. Details of our important commercial developments and the restructuring that is taking place with a view toward a future listing of the Group’s shares were provided to those in attendance and there was a deep sense of excitement surrounding the Group’s future. Once again, I thank all stakeholders for their patience and support toward making the Group a success story.”71 544 01 20.

