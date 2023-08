Geologists Team at HKU Becomes First in Hong Kong to Retrieve Lunar Samples – Set to Unveil the Mysteries of the Moon’s Volcanic History

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – The geologists at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) have achieved a historic feat by obtaining lunar soil samples collected by the Chinese lunar probe Chang’e-5 in 2020. This marks the first time that a Hong Kong research team has secured such samples.