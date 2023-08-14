Macau Leisure and Travel Service Innovation Association and Macau Pass Jointly Organize Tourism Promotion and “Experience Macao Unlimited” Product Launch

SINGAPORE – EQS Newswire – 14 August 2023 – The tourism promotion jointly organized by Macau Leisure and Travel Service Innovation Association and Macau Pass and “Infinite Fun in Macau” product launch for Travel Pass for international travelers are held at National Association of Travel Agency of Singapore (“NATAS “) Travel Fair on August 11.



Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Zhou Zheng and Ms.Wang Jin, Deputy Directors of China Tourism Office in Singapore; Ms. Kong Yuan, Deputy Director of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre; Mr. Charles Tan, Secretary General of the NATAS Executive Committee; Mr. Paul Wong, President of Macau Leisure Travel Services Innovation Association; Ms. Yeni Li, President of Customer Service Division of Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited; Mr. Bobby Wong, Vice President of Industry Operations of Macau Pass Travel Agency Limited; and representatives from Macao and Singapore travel agencies attended the event.





