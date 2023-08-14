MyRepublic Launches HyperSpeed 10Gbps Fibre Broadband for $59.99 per Month

Published: August 14, 2023

New fibre broadband plan boasts powerful connectivity at the best value per dollar

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 August 2023 – MyRepublic, the award-winning telecom operator and enterprise technology provider, today unveiled HyperSpeed 10Gbps along with GAMER 10Gbps, their 10Gbps home broadband trial offerings built with lightning-fast connectivity for those who seek speedier in-home connectivity, especially with simultaneous multi-device usage. The most powerful broadband plans released by the company to-date, HyperSpeed 10Gbps is the most competitively priced 10Gbps home broadband trial offering in the market, providing consumers an unprecedented combination of speed and value.

