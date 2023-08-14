The 11th Straits Youth Day held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, CHINA – EQS Newswire – 14 August 2023– On August 10th, the 11th Straits Youth Day, co-sponsored by Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, All-China Youth Federation and Fujian Provincial People’s Government, was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.The Youth Day is themed as “Shouldering Responsibility for Common Well-being”. Prepared and managed by the youth, the event was dedicated to creating a “Youth Carnival” that engages young people across the Straits who can foster bonds and build empathy, becoming a signature event that continuously promotes cross-straits youth exchanges. The Youth Day brought together more than 1,000 guests and young representatives from all walks of life across the Straits, including around 600 young people from Taiwan.The Youth Day is the main event of the 11th Straits Youth Day. In addition, this year’s Strait Youth Day will also host more than 30 activities, covering a wide range of fields including digital economy, rural revitalization, talent exchange, meteorology and environmental protection, intangible cultural heritage, internships and employment, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship.Since 2013, the Strait Youth Day has successfully held 265 straits youth exchange activities, attracting more than 30,000 young people from both sides of the straits, including 17,000 young people from Taiwan. Covering hundreds of universities, university clubs, and youth groups in Taiwan.Photo: Scene of the 11th Straits Youth Day

