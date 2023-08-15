CloudMile Announces Strategic Partnership With MongoDB

New Partnership Creates Speed, Scale, and Security for Corporate Resources

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 August 2023 – CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company based in Asia that focuses on digital transformation and growth for its corporate clients, has announced a strategic partnership with MongoDB, providing CloudMile’s corporate clients with MongoDB Atlas. Through this partnership, CloudMile’s customers will have access to MongoDB Atlas—a cloud-native developer data platform—on Google Cloud to provide developers with the flexibility and scalability required to quickly and easily build enterprise-grade applications.CloudMile’s corporate clients can now leverage MongoDB Atlas to accelerate their product development, build scalable and secure applications, and gain detailed insights into their data. MongoDB’s fully managed developer data platform works hand-in-hand with Google Cloud’s open data cloud to provide unmatched speed, scale and security.

Strategic Partnership Empowers Customers

Businesses today face many challenges when it comes to data management, including data silos and slow query times. The partnership between CloudMile and MongoDB tackles these challenges, providing customers with a modern, intuitive, and unified developer data platform that provides detailed insights into customers, products, and operations.Together with Google Cloud BigQuery, MongoDB Atlas allows customers to enrich operational data and enhance end-customer experiences. MongoDB Atlas handles the real-time operational applications with thousands of concurrent sessions and millisecond response times. Its curated subsets of data are then replicated to BigQuery for aggregation, complex analytics, and the application of machine learning.

Accelerating Mobile Gaming Development Efficiency

The current mobile gaming market in Asia is experiencing a 3 to 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). To better leverage the power of data and address this growth opportunity, CloudMile and MongoDB’s partnership has already helped a leading gaming company in Taiwan greatly reduce maintenance and operation costs, allowing them to focus on product development. Alongside Google Cloud services delivered by CloudMile, MongoDB Atlas is easy to deploy, fulfilling the needs of scalability with performance and high availability. MongoDB Atlas streamlines data synchronization via ACID Transaction, saving game developers time by using a unified platform through a single API, while also offering comprehensive security and data protection features to ensure business continuity and resilience during data storage and transmission. The flexible document data model, transaction function, and Google Cloud’s built-in security provide gamers with a controlled environment and allow them to enjoy games without downtime.

Fulfilling Digital Transformation With Optimized Solutions

“Through CloudMile, enterprises in Malaysia can seamlessly deploy partner products alongside our own. For example, they can release a new deployment of MongoDB Atlas alongside BigQuery to share transactional data and run complex, real-time analytics over petabyte-scale datasets. CloudMile, MongoDB, and Google Cloud are fundamentally committed to breaking down data silos and ensuring that our customers can securely harness the power of data from any source, in any location, and on any platform. We look forward to deepening our collaboration to help businesses of all sizes succeed at every step of their data-driven digital transformation journeys,” said Patrick Wee, Country Manager, Malaysia, Google Cloud.Commenting on the announcement, Lester Leong, Country Manager of CloudMile Malaysia, said, “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with MongoDB. MongoDB is well known for its horizontal scaling and load-balancing capabilities, which have given application developers exceptional flexibility and scalability. The collaboration will drive further growth and create new opportunities.”“The partnership between CloudMile and MongoDB brings together the power of AI, our developer data platform and cloud technology to empower customers to gain detailed insights into their data, accelerate their product development, and enhance end-customer experiences,” said Simon Eid, Senior Vice President of APAC, MongoDB. “We are committed to driving growth and success together in the region.”The strategic partnership is expected to create significant synergies and opportunities for both companies, driving further growth and success in solving industry challenges, build credibility, and establish trust amongst their joint customers.Hashtag: #CloudMile

