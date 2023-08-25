GUNDAM docks at THAILAND
Comprehensive Gundam event to be held for the first time in Thailandfrom Friday October 6 to Sunday October 29, 2023 at centralwOrld outdoor square!
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 25 August 2023 – BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and Bandai Namco Asia Co., Ltd. will hold GUNDAM docks at THAILAND (hosted by BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and Bandai Namco Asia Co., Ltd.), the first comprehensive Gundam event in Thailand, at centralwOrld outdoor square, global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, from Friday October 6 through Sunday October 29, 2023.
Since the inaugural GUNDAM docks at Hong Kong in 2013, this comprehensive Gundam event has been held in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and Inland China. GUNDAM docks at THAILAND will feature the 6 meters RX-78-2 GUNDAM and MS-06S ZAKU II statues, wide-ranging Gundam-related exhibits, a hands-on experience Gundam plastic model kit workshop, and exclusive items available for purchase at the event. During the event, special exclusive footage will be screened on a large display on the facade of centralwOrld.
Delivering various Gundam-related information and exclusive experiences, the event will draw the attention of people in Thailand and broader Asian regions to the attractive aspects of Gundam.
<Event overview>
Facility: centralwOrld (outdoor square A, B)
Address: 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Period: Friday October 6* – Sunday October 29
Open: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
* On Friday October 6, the opening ceremony is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. The event is scheduled to open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
Admission fee: Free
BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.：https://www.bandaispirits.co.jp/
Bandai Namco Asia Co., Ltd.：https://www.bandainamcoasia.com/index.php/
* Descriptions contained in this press release are valid as of August 25, 2023.
They are subject to change without prior notice.
Hashtag: #GUNDAMDOCKS
