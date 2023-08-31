Greater China Retail Supply/Demand Trends – New concepts for a changing market
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its annual Greater China Retail Supply/Demand Trends report. According to the report, by Q2 2023, the total prime retail property stock in the core markets in the 16 major cities in Greater China we track totalled 106.0 million sq m. Many international and domestic brands either opened their first store or accelerated their business expansion in China, demonstrating an increasing demand for retail space in the market. The total premium core city retail property net absorption across the Greater China market for the first half of the year was 2.66 million sq m. The overall vacancy rate seen in the 16 major cities in Greater China decreased to 11.01% in Q2 2023.
The supply/demand rundown for 18 city core area-level markets in Greater China (Q2 2023)
The supply/demand rundown for 18 city core area-level markets in Greater China (Q2 2023)