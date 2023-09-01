KPMG China Garners Outstanding Gold Award at the PCPD’s Privacy-Friendly Awards 2023

A recognition for commitment to governance

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 September 2023– KPMG China is pleased to announce its privacy protection achievement through the Outstanding Gold Award presented to the Firm by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (“PCPD”) at this year’s Privacy-Friendly Award ceremony. This award recognizes KPMG China’s tremendous efforts in maintaining a high standard on the protection of personal data privacy. The award also demonstrates KPMG China’s strong commitment in matching up with client and employee expectations in privacy protection, which effort is worthy of public trust.Under the theme of “Embrace Privacy Management Programme to Gain Trust and Benefits”, the 2023 Privacy-Friendly Awards aims to recognize the commitment of enterprises, public and private organizations as well as government departments in “Privacy Protection Measures”. “Privacy-Friendly” Certificate is presented to the organizations to recognize their efforts in promoting the protection of personal data privacy and championing the importance of setting up a Privacy Management Programme (“PMP”).“At KPMG China, we are committed to safeguarding the personal data of our clients, employees and other related individuals. The implementation of the PMP at KPMG China demonstrates our strong commitment to risk management and governance under ESG. The Award injects new impetus for the Firm to continuously foster our efforts in data privacy and information security protection, and to further enhance the public’s trust and confidence in KPMG China, strengthening our competitiveness so as to set us apart.”“Governance is an integral part of ESG. To garner customers’ trust, we have done more than what the law requires in terms of ensuring information security and privacy protection. We have integrated the PMP into our quality and risk management exercise with a series of privacy and security controls being implemented into our business and operation processes, which fully exemplify our efforts and competitive edge in terms of governance.”“KPMG China performs privacy risk assessments on client projects involving in the collection and processing of personal data . Since the implementation of the PMP within the Firm, privacy protection awareness among employees has been heightened to such an unprecedented level. Our employees have now begun to embrace the true value of conducting privacy risk assessments. It is very encouraging to see this positive development happening in KPMG China as a result of implementing the PMP.”Inaugurated by the PCPD in 2021, the Privacy-Friendly Awards recognizes the efforts made by organizations in protecting personal data privacy, and enable enterprises, public and private organizations, as well as government departments to showcase their achievements in privacy protection.Hashtag: #KPMGChina

