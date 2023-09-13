airberry’s ‘Smart Clothing Care Device’ Takes Singapore by Storm: Available Now

Published: September 13, 2023

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – airberry, Korea’s premium small home appliance brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its official online store in Singapore this September. In celebration, a ‘Singapore Special Launch Promotion’ is available until the end of this month on airberry’s official Singaporean online store at [https://airberry.sg/products/1-1-airberry].

