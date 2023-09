Culture week in Sapa, Vietnam celebrates 120 years of tourism

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – From Sep 20 to Sep 30, 2023, Sa Pa, a charming town in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, commemorates the 120th anniversary of tourism in Sa Pa. Since the beginning of this year, Sa Pa has organised numerous of festivals and cultural activities to celebrate the event, attracting more than 2 million tourists.