SNC-Lavalin Changing Name to AtkinsRéalis By Media OutReach Published: September 15, 2023 A New Name, A New Era HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that it is rebranding to AtkinsRéalis. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Play Over 550 Games For 30 Days On Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service For Free ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – INFI ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – DOCN Vietnam and China: comprehensive agricultural cooperation Vietnam’s NA Chairman delivers opening remarks at 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Ha Noi “We Are Well”: Taipei 101 Run Up Returns After 3-Year Hiatus In Partnership with Abu Dhabi Police: EFQM to host its 2nd Edition of The EFQM Middle East Summit in Abu Dhabi “Shaping the Future through Excellence, Agility & Sustainable Transformation.” Banana Gun (Banana) Token is now available on BingX Trading Platform KPMG Wellness Garden, in collaboration with NParks: First such new multigenerational garden opens in the east Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous articleKPMG Wellness Garden, in collaboration with NParks: First such new multigenerational garden opens in the east Next articleBanana Gun (Banana) Token is now available on BingX Trading Platform You may also like September 16, 2023 Play Over 550 Games For 30 Days On Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service For Free September 16, 2023 ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – INFI September 16, 2023 ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – DOCN September 16, 2023 Vietnam and China: comprehensive agricultural cooperation September 15, 2023 Vietnam’s NA Chairman delivers opening remarks at 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference September 15, 2023 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Ha Noi Comments are closed.