SNC-Lavalin Changing Name to AtkinsRéalis

Published: September 15, 2023

A New Name, A New Era

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that it is rebranding to AtkinsRéalis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.