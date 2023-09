Add a Touch of Kyoto Style to Your Home with the Second Wave of SOU・SOU X Doraemon Collectibles

Introducing the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, Limited Edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 September 2023 – As summer draws to a close, 7-Eleven is here to bring even more excitement to its customers! Bringing the beloved Japanese cartoon character “Doraemon” and renowned Kyoto-based brand SOU・SOU together for the very first time, 7-Eleven has curated a fantastic collection of Japanese-style homeware items all centred around the theme of “A Touch of Kyoto Style”. This exciting line-up includes theand the, where the signature prints of SOU・SOU blend seamlessly with classic Doraemon patterns to create some seriously captivating designs. 7-Eleven has also added a hint of minimalism and freshness, making these products equally appealing to both kids and adults. But wait, there’s more! 7-Eleven is about to unveil a second wave of surprises with the launch of the. It’s taken those exclusive Japanese-inspired patterns and transformed them into a range of top-quality items to add a touch of minimalist Japanese aesthetics and fun to your home!