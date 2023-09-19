Add a Touch of Kyoto Style to Your Home with the Second Wave of SOU・SOU X Doraemon Collectibles

Introducing the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, Limited Edition SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 September 2023 – As summer draws to a close, 7-Eleven is here to bring even more excitement to its customers! Bringing the beloved Japanese cartoon character “Doraemon” and renowned Kyoto-based brand SOU・SOU together for the very first time, 7-Eleven has curated a fantastic collection of Japanese-style homeware items all centred around the theme of “A Touch of Kyoto Style”. This exciting line-up includes the SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass and the SOU GOOD Ceramic Dish with Handle, where the signature prints of SOU・SOU blend seamlessly with classic Doraemon patterns to create some seriously captivating designs. 7-Eleven has also added a hint of minimalism and freshness, making these products equally appealing to both kids and adults. But wait, there’s more! 7-Eleven is about to unveil a second wave of surprises with the launch of the SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch, SOU・SOU Doraemon Plushie and SOU GOOD Soft Cushion. It’s taken those exclusive Japanese-inspired patterns and transformed them into a range of top-quality items to add a touch of minimalist Japanese aesthetics and fun to your home!