Capture.HK Revolutionises Memories with the Launch of Slide Film Digitisation Service

Slides serve a multitude of purposes and found significant utility in preserving and documenting family, company or an organisation’s history, ensuring that legacies are passed down through generations. They provide stable colour and vibrant saturation, often used for print magazines and journalism. Slides also found extensive application in presentations for educational and corporate environments. Moreover, slides play a significant role in photography exhibitions, captivating audiences with their ability to showcase vivid imagery and artistry when projected through the famed “Carousel” projector. Hobbyists around the world cheered in 2017 when Kodak Alaris revived the slide film Ektachrome for consumer and cinematic use because of it is fine grain and surreal colour saturation.



