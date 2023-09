Traveloka Impact Study by PwC: SEA’s leading travel platform propels global exposure and growth for Indonesia’s tourism ecosystem

PwC research reveals Traveloka, Indonesia’s tech success story, aided post-pandemic recovery by contributing approximately USD10 billion to Indonesia’s GDP

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – A socio-economic impact study released by PwC Indonesia today reveals Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, is making significant social, environmental, and economic contributions to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, its core areas of operations. While Traveloka’s primary economic contribution is within the tourism sector, its activities also extend to other sectors such as agriculture and energy, indicating a broader economic involvement.