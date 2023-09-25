The Hong Kong Enterprise Achievement Award 2023
Organized by Echolade, a brand of Pulse Radar LimitedRecognizing outstanding companies
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – Organized by Echolade, a brand of Pulse Radar Limited, the Hong Kong Enterprise Achievement Award 2023 Presentation Ceremony was successfully held on 21 September 2023 at the Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel. The event celebrated the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of companies and organizations from various industries, and was attended by representatives of the award winners and distinguished VIP guests.