Reaching Out To The Region, TECHCOMBANK Stands Among “Best Workplaces In Asia 2023” As Awarded By Great Place To Work
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 – Techcombank has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as the first and only Vietnamese bank to secure a place in the esteemed “Best Workplaces in Asia 2023” list. This honor was bestowed by the renowned organization, Great Place To Work® (GPTW) – a global authority on workplace culture, founded in 1990 in the United States. In May 2023, Techcombank had also received the highest ranking for “Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2023”.